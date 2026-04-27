Richard Nii Armah Quaye appeared on The Delay Show on April 25 to push back on claims that his ex-wife contributed to building his business empire

The businessman insisted he was already wealthy before their marriage, citing a luxurious wedding and a VW Passat he owned beforehand

Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of the alleged run-down home and neighbourhood where Joana Quaye and their children reside, vowing to release more evidence

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A video showing the alleged run-down condition of the home and neighbourhood where Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s ex-wife resides with his children has surfaced and sparked outrage.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares footage of the alleged home and neighbourhood Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, Joana, lives in with their children. Image credit: @queenschwar, @instantgist

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, April 25, Richard Nii Armah Quaye appeared on the latest episode of The Delay Show to address the ongoing situation surrounding his divorce from his ex-wife.

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court awarded Joana Quaye GH₵300,000 out of GH₵5million she had requested from her ex-husband, as well as a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children, and other benefits.

The decision sparked outrage online following reports that Joana played a crucial role in the establishment of his business empire by allegedly contributing financially and through other means.

RNAQ debunks claims of wife’s help

During his appearance on the Delay Show, Richard Nii Armah Quaye pushed back on claims that his wife played a crucial role in the establishment of his business.

He said that contrary to reports that he was broke when they met, he said he was already rich and that when they married, he footed the entire bill.

"So, if I had never had money, I couldn't have married her because we had a luxurious wedding. I had money before I got married to her, so I spent a lot of money marrying her. Before I married her, I had bought a car, a VW Passat. I had a car before I got married, and that was what we used for our wedding," he said.

RNAQ pushed back on claims that he had neglected his children, insisting that he paid for everything in their lives and takes very good care of them.

The YouTube video of RNAQ on The Delay Show is below.

RNAQ’s ex-wife’s run-down home surfaces

After his viral interview, Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of the alleged home Joana Quaye and her children reside in at Dansoman in Accra.

The video showed the surroundings of the alleged home looking run-down and dilapidated.

Afia Schwarzenegger pointed to the contrast of RNAQ’s wealth and the surroundings of his ex-wife’s home to debunk his claims that he properly takes care of his children.

"This is where RNQ's ex-wife and children stay at Dansoman 2026," Afia Schwarzenegger wrote.

She vowed to release more evidence to disprove all the claims the businessman made on The Delay Show.

The TikTok video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger showing the alleged home of Joana Quaye is below.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye explains why his children are unable to travel abroad amid his ongoing divorce saga with his ex-wife. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye

Source: Twitter

RNAQ discloses why his children cannot travel

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye opened up on why his children cannot travel abroad.

During his Delay Show appearance, he claimed that his ex-wife has blocked all attempts to gain visas for the children to travel abroad by refusing to grant parental consent.

Source: YEN.com.gh