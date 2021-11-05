A mother had to deal with a heavy flood in her house in Ogba area of Lagos state after her son left the tap on

The frustrated woman was captured in a video trying to get the water out of her apartment with a pail and several buckets

People said that the kid really should be punished as they imagined the pain she must be going through following the mess

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young mother never prepared for what happened to her following her son's carelessness. The woman’s home was heavily flooded after the boy left their tap open.

A video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja showed her scooping the water with a bailer as she struggled to clean the house from becoming messier.

The woman was busy scooping the water out. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

People pitied her

Other neighbours came around to see how they could help her salvage the situation on time. In the clip, she had several buckets around.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many people who reacted to her video said that they could relate to what she was going through as it could really be tough.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred hundreds of reactions and thousands of views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

__stormie_____ said:

"I hate this sh*t, especially when you are tired and need rest or dizzy, Omo you go kon dey pack water."

cal_me_favourite said:

"This tin can pain eh."

empressinteriors1 said:

"There’s no drainage on the floors of the bathroom? Who is even building these houses in Lagos?"

michelledera said:

"Very s!lly boy, make sure una plank him head."

__kofoworola_ said:

"Omo na to give the boy handkerchief oo he must clean everything before I come Back. he go hear word."

Another mischievous son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, was angry as his son broke a TV in the house.

In a video uploaded on his Insta stories, he questioned the boy as the kid maintained a crying and almost innocent face. He asked him why he is crying as if he was not the one who broke the TV. A part of the video shows how the gadget's screen is broken in half.

Captioning another photo of the son, he revealed it is the third television he is breaking in a year. He said:

"He is on sale! He's broken the third TV in a year!"

Source: Yen