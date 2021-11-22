Popular Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has continued to flaunt her husband, Olu Jacobs on social media

The actress posted a loved up and emotional photo of herself with her veteran movie star husband to the joy of fans

This is coming after fans on social media raised concerns over Olu Jacob’s frail look at the recently held AFRIFF awards night

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s love has continued to wax stronger despite the attention their relationship has drawn in recent times.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs attended the recently held Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) awards night and they have continued to share photos from the occasion online.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Joke Silva posted a snap of an emotional moment she shared with Olu Jacobs while at the event.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs loved up at AFRIFF awards. Photos: @ajokesilva

The veteran movie stars were seen in an emotional embrace as Olu Jacobs appeared to peck his wife’s cheeks. Joke Silva on the other hand also looked quite touched by the gesture as she wrapped her arms around her husband’s neck.

Social media users react

As expected, the photos drew numerous reactions on social media as fans and colleagues of the couple appreciated their public display of affection.

Read some of their comments below:

Moabudu:

“So so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. Much love big sis .”

Uchejombo:

“That second frame is everything May God continue to keep him and continue to bless you Aunty J.”

Olori_mko:

“God will continue to bless you always ma for standing....and staying through and strong with your husband......for the overwhelming love.....this phase has passed in his life.....he will live longer by HIS grace and wish my parent, myself and husband same❤️❤️❤️.”

Nyitse_vivianisrael:

“A love that stand the taste of time ❤️❤️❤️.”

Eak2019:

“Baba done old so lovely I wish him good health more happiness and joy on earth, God bless you both ❤️.”

This is coming after Olu Jacob’s recent photos that made the rounds on social media drew concern from fans as many of them questioned his frail look and also wondered about the state of his health.

Olu Jacobs wins big at AFRIFF awards

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs has scooped a major award to celebrate his years of hard work in the movie and entertainment industry.

The pale-looking actor made a public appearance to attend the Africa International Film Festival (Afriff) where he received the lifetime achievement awards.

The actor went on to flaunt the plaque on his official Instagram page. Nigerians congratulated the veteran actor on the achievement and expressed their concerns about his old age look.

