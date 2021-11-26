A video showing a truck with crates riding on Lagos-Benin expressway without a rear tyre has got people talking

In the clip, the truck drove on despite tilting to the side and it looks as if the vehicle could tumble in a short time

Many Nigerians who commented on the video wondered why traffic officials never stopped it from posing a risk to other motorists

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A truck carrying a high load of crates of beer moving on the Lagos-Benin expressway has generated massive reactions from Nigerians.

In the video shared by @instablog9ja, the truck continued on the road despite losing one of its rear tyres, exposing its iron wheel.

Many wondered how the tuck passed through road checkpoints. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

What a mess

The absence of the tyre at the back tilted the vehicle a bit to the side and it seemed as if everything was going to fall off the truck.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

At the front of the vehicle is also another truck. A breakdown in that condition would have caused great havoc.

Watch the video below:

This is not safe

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered a lot of comments from Nigerians and over 17,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

dthickqueen said:

"Extremely dangerous. Police will not see this one oh. their own is to be collecting 50 naira up and down but when they see a fresh boy with Benz then he must be stopped and harrassed."

aymid_official said:

"Nothing wey you no fit see for this country..,. Na only me and two others normal for this country."

naijaviralbuzz said:

"The system is completely dead."

ajaypictures_ said:

"If u no add Lagos e no for complete. na Dey everything dey happen."

______obyno said:

"Lagos of Cox."

preshyb__ said:

"This country suppose get YouTube channel. What's all these nauuuu."

Man disobeys traffic rules

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a video that went viral online showed the moment a man was serving a punishment for disobeying traffic rules on a road controlled by the army.

In the video description shared by @instablog9ja, it was revealed that he swerved into another lane that was not his and the officer caught him.

As his punishment, he was made to stand on the roof of his car and wave at all the vehicles passing. It was such a hilarious sight.

Source: Yen