Veteran Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze recently expressed how he felt before a multitude of people

The film star received a huge amount of money from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry

Photos trending on social media showed how overwhelming the prophet's kind gesture was for Ohameze

Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze has received the sum of 119k cedis from popular Warri Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin for his surgery.

The actor had come online to beg for the prayers of Nigerians, revealing that he was going for a surgery to separate his vertebrae 3 from 4.

Recent photos on social media showed that Ohameze seemed to have visited the prophet's church as he was spotted shedding tears of joy while a pile of money laid beside him.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifts actor Clem Ohameze N8m. Photos: @nollywoodonline

In one of the photos, Ohameze sat on a chair as the Warri-based pastor laid a hand on his back. Another man with a small card showing the amount given to the actor was spotted behind him.

The film star was emotional as he cried like a baby over the generosity of the pastor.

Ohameze was seen with a colleague who went to the church with him as he laid on her chest and cried.

Nigerians react

While some people hailed the prophet for his kind gesture, others stated that Ohameze and Fufeyin look alike and could pass for siblings.

iam__ayaoba:

"They look so much alike ooo."

ghabelle:

"With the pictures you'd think they are brothers. God bless the pastor and give Clems a permanent healing."

presidentwifey:

"My God will continue to bless that pastor and equally perfect the man’s healing."

sirdayus:

"They look alike though ... Too much resemblance."

barbie_pink_21:

"Daddy Clem n The Pastor Pass For Siblings....So Much Resemblance....God Bless d Pastor."

vivispicy:

"Eya, these were the people that made our childhood full of entertainment."

luxuryscentsbypearl:

"God bless him."

o_l_u_b_u_k_o_l_a_m_i:

"God bless you Pastor Fufeyin."

zinnnadum:

"Lol...Clems looks like his younger brother."

Comedian Klint da Drunk escapes unhurt from a ghastly accident

In other news, Nigerian's authoritative news site, Legit.ng, reported that comedian Klint da Drunk shared a testimony with his fans and followers about how he survived a ghastly car accident.

The comedian was filled with gratitude to God as he stated that he brought him out of the mangled car without a single scratch on his body.

Shocked at the miracle, Klint noted that he can't believe he was in his car moments before the accident happened.

