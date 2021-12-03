A man's attempt at getting his abode fortified with a strong entrance door ended on a disappointing note

The Nigerian man got the security door in Delta state only to find weird items like papers pieced inside it

The disappointed man wondered why he got shortchanged by the vendor and urged social media users to be wary of such purchases

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his displeasure over a recent purchase he made in Delta state.

The man had in an effort to get his house fortified purchased a security door in Warri, Delta state.

The door had pieced cartons in it Photo Credit: Alvarez, Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

On fixing the metal door, he discovered an opening at its centre and dipped his hand into it.

He surprisingly discovered weird items as torn cartons and papers inside the door.

In a short video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram capturing the discovery, the embittered man decried being shortchanged and sounded a note of warning to people to pay extra attention to their purchases.

He slammed the vendor and wondered the motive for having those strange items inside the metal door.

Social media reacts

@vi_vanee stated:

"Some individuals really need orientation on how to live in Nigeria. if u no shine your eyes wella, them go chop shege comot ur body. But this really bad ‍♀️"

@destinyafabor_ wrote:

"Lmao likeeee!! This is wickedness na , omo what if the person really needs that door for protection, oga take it back abeg."

@sojioguns thought:

"Dealers and vendors if these so-called"security doors" dont have a conscience. If you want a bullet prooft door, either buy from security companies or contract Baba Hafusa the welder to build one for you."

@brightoji remarked:

"The door na bullet proof na, That cartoon na ode shi but now you don use your hand spoil am. Na who put am know the reason why him put am."

Man shares photo of what he found inside soup

Meanwhile, YEN.com,gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared photos of the big hook he found inside soup he was served in a restaurant.

According to Emeka, he had patronized the restaurant on Sunday, April 11, at the close of church service as he had no meal the previous day because he got off work late.

The young man had only gone halfway into the egusi mixed with bitterleaf delicacy served him when the discovery was made. Upon finding the hook in his meal, Emeka called the attention of the restaurant owner who apologised for the anomaly.

His post read in part:

"When I arrived, I ordered for eguisi mixed with bitterleaf soup. I began to help myself with the delicacy before me. Alas! See what I found midway. A big hook. I was completely taken aback. I was filled with shock, resentment and disbelief.

"What if I had ingested it innocently? What if it got stuck in my throat? Many questions popped up in a rapid succession."

