Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah drew praise online after a resurfaced 2025 prophecy warned of sabotage in Ghana's power sector under President Mahama's administration

Fire broke out at GRIDCo's Substation Switchyard in Akosombo on April 23, 2026, causing hours of power outages amid an already frustrating return of dumsor

Sowah's prophecy also warned of impending sabotage against GoldBod and further market fires, sparking intense debate over the origins of the Akosombo blaze

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Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has earned plaudits on social media after a prophecy about alleged sabotage in Ghana’s power sector resurfaced.

Telvin Adjei Sowah's prophecy on alleged sabotage in the power sector resurfaces after the Akosombo fire. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians have been battling heavy frustration in recent weeks due to a return of heavy power cuts, locally known as dumsor.

The phenomenon, which was frequent during President John Mahama’s first term between 2013 and 2017, has sparked anger among Ghanaians online.

Reportedly, the power cuts are due to the replacement of multiple aged transformers currently in use and are meant to boost the power supply once completed.

Fire guts Akosombo power plant

Amid the troubling return of dumsor due to the transformer replacements, fire broke out at Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo)’s power station located at the Akosombo Dam.

The fire incident, which affected GRIDCo's Substation Switchyard in Akosombo, disrupted operations, leading to power cuts.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

A viral video shared by Woezor TV showed the GNFS team desperately battling the blaze as thick smoke could be seen billowing from one of the buildings.

The incident led to multiple hours of dumsor and prompted a statement from GRIDCo.

“GRIDCo wishes to assure the public that our engineers are working assiduously to stabilise the system and minimise the impact of the disruption,” the statement said.

The company emphasised that restoring a reliable power supply remains its top priority and urged the public to remain calm, noting that the situation is under control.

Below is a Facebook video showing the fire outbreak at Akosombo.

Telvin Sowah’s sabotage prophecy surfaces

After the fire, debate sprang up on social media regarding the alleged origins of the blaze.

Some Ghanaians put it down to negligence and lack of maintenance, while others put it down to sabotage.

Amid the debate, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah shared a resurfaced video of an interview he granted on May 1, 2025.

In the interview, the man of God prophesied that Ghana’s power sector would face sabotage during President John Dramani Mahama’s reign.

The man of God warned that the power sector issues were just one of three instances of sabotage this government would face, warning of impending sabotage against GoldBod and more market fires.

Below is the TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Telvin Sowah prophesies Arsenal-Manchester City clash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesied the outcome of the English Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

He warned Arsenal that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh