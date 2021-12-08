A man, Temitayo Bello, has been celebrated by many on social media after he bagged another doctorate degree despite his many accomplishments

Before his second PhD in energy law, he already had three other masters and many degrees in different fields

The man's son, Titilola, said he is super proud of his father as he revealed that he is in awe of his profile

A proud son, Titilola Bello, has gone online to celebrate his dad who excelled again in his academics and bagged his second PhD from the University of Ibadan.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Titilola said that the PhD is one of the several academic achievements the man has got in his lifetime.

The man has two different doctorate degrees. Photo source: LinkedIn/Titilola Bello

My father's profile is intimidating

He already had three master's degrees in law, banking and finance, and computer science. Apart from that, he has five other certifications.

The son said that his father's academic profile intimidates him. According to Titilola, Bello is also a:

"Fellow Chartered Arbitrators UK, Fellow Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Fellow Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Nigeria. Certified International Mediator CEDR."

The son said he is very proud of what his father has achieved. The new doctorate degree was achieved in energy law.

People praised him online

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to his post:

