Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is back in the news after an old video of him prophesying about dumsor resurfaced

The outspoken man of God had predicted that Mahama's comeback would erase blackout issues completely

The recent light-out issues have sparked reactions, with many asking if the prophecy has failed or is yet to be fulfilled

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old dumsor prophecy has resurfaced, causing a stir online.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's old dumsor prophecy makes a dramatic comeback following recent light-out issues. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

In a video dated back to 2025, Prophet Telvin Sowah stated emphatically that Mahama's NDC government would be free from dumsor.

According to Prophet Telvin, it would have been reported that there have been no issues with light for more than a year, and if it were a virus, it would have been cured.

“The NDC would change the dumsor problem. They would solve the situation. I saw that they were fixing new meters because there is something that would go on at ECG that would bring division. One will fall, and the other will rise. Two companies would be running our electricity,” he said.

“It would be stated that for one year or more, there were no lights out and dumsor was never a possibility. The crisis would be wiped away completely, and if it were a virus, it would have been cured,” he added.

For days now, there have been reports from various concerned Ghanaians regarding light-out issues. It came after reports emerged on Thursday, April 23, that there had been a fire outbreak at Akosombo.

Following the recent blackout issues, many are asking if Prophet Telvin's prophecy has failed or if it is yet to manifest, as the Energy Ministry has announced that Ghana is set to launch a GH¢4 billion, 18-month power distribution makeover to zap persistent faults.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah giving the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's old dumsor prophecy

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah's old prophecy about dumsor resurfaced.

Ricky Jenfi wrote:

“I remember very well, Owusu Bempah was doing for the NPP and even said they are going to rule for 16years and Nana will be better than Nkrumah. Ask yourself what happened? trust only God and not any man.”

Henry wrote:

“Let's wait. After four years, we would know if the prophecy has failed or not.”

Sir Solo wrote:

“NDC is going to rule forever, whether dumsor or no dumsor.”

Sanny wrote:

“Whether prophecy has failed or not, the NPP never again.”

Kesinornu wrote:

“God, please help our nation, Ghana. Spirit of God, please lead our president. Amen.”

Watch another TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesying about Ghana:

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei causes a stir with a deep prophecy about Ghana. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: TikTok

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

He added that the ongoing US-Iran clash would not affect fuel prices, according to a vision he received from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh