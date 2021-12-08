A smart boy who amazed many online with his campaign a few days ago did not get the position he contested for

Many people who reacted to the story of his defeat said that it does not take away from the kid's brilliance

In the video of his campaign speech, the boy tried so hard to sway the interest of his audience in his favour

The smart primary school student, Kayode, who wowed many with his campaign speech at a school in Osogbo has suffered defeat.

In an earlier report which had a video of his public speech, the kid presented himself as the right candidate for the head boy position.

The kid was given the role of a head boy as consolation. Photo source: @wanjohn1

His excellent campaign

Kayode spoke with so much confidence that belied his age as he said that he is ready to be the voice of his peers and listen to their ideas.

The crowd was amazed by his well-crafted words. However, it seemed that was not enough as another candidate got the position.

Watch his campaign below:

His strategy failed

In an update shared by Linda Ikeji, a man with the social media handle @dondekojo said that Kayode lost the election.

He went ahead and said:

"Politics is local. Eventual winner is 'more social', probably built strategic friendship way before. He got assistant head boy as consolation though."

Another person, @RealOkakah, said he was busy with big grammar while his opponent was busy doing underground work.

See the update below:

At the time of writing this report, the update has gathered over 500 comments and thousands of likes on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

tunde_praise said:

"No ooo, we challenge this in court."

link_ng said:

"So would we discredit his intellectual effort? He just didn’t win, don’t pin it on his grammar. The little boy is far more fluent than you will ever be and that is something worth praising."

elzaphanbeddings said:

"Very nasty comment. what does he mean by big big grammar...The boy was fluent and that's a good thing..he also communicated..."

officialwendyrich said:

"It doesn't matter.. Little man is super smart period."

sindaco7441 said:

"Which kind yeye under ground work the winner do, dem don carry apc and pdp reach children election...."

Brilliant girl clears her WAEC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian girl, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, was celebrated by her sister for her outstanding performances in her examinations.

Writing on her Facebook wall, a lady identified as Mhiz Olamma said Stephanie made their entire family proud after having straight distinctions in her WAEC exams.

The student who hails from Imo state had 345 for her Post Unitary Tertiary Matriculation Examination at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

