An official press release detailing Prince Ned Nwoko’s failed marriage to his Moroccan wife, Laila, has been shared on social media

The businessman’s press team disclosed that the release was necessary to clarify the true situations of things and distance Nwoko from Jaruma’s claims

Laila was accused of infidelity, getting plastic surgery without the consent of her husband and also mistreating their kids

Businessman and Regina Daniels’ hubby, Prince Ned Nwoko, via his media team has released an official press statement detailing events that led to the end of his marriage to his Moroccan wife, Laila.

The five-page statement posted on Instagram started off by distancing the businessman from popular intimacy product seller, Jaruma Empire.

Ned Nwoko releases details of his failed marriage to Laila. Photo: @princenednwoko

Source: UGC

Jaruma’s claim of her product playing a part in the separation between him and Laila was dismissed and described as “baseless and laughable”.

The statement read in part:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"To put the records in clear perspective, let us ask. Jaruma married a younger man, how come the marriage that produced a child ended barely after one year? How come the ‘kayanmata’ didn’t work on the husband."

Why Nwoko's marriage to Laila failed

In a different portion of the release, Nwoko’s team stated that the end of his marriage to Laila stemmed from “irreconcilable difference rooted in indecent conducts which started whilst she was on holidays in London”.

The Moroccan wife was accused of spending money meant for the kids on herself during the trip which was sponsored by her husband.

Laila was also accused of getting plastic surgery without the consent of her husband and even visiting clubs where she eventually caught the coronavirus.

Nwoko’s team claimed that Laila’s absence caused the kids to wrought damages on properties in the hotel room.

The statement read:

"He spent 7000 pounds as penalty for the damages before she was allowed to go into the rooms to get their belongings. They were moved to another hotel at extra expenses, paid by Ned Nwoko."

Laila was similarly accused of beating up the kids for telling their dad about her outings in London.

Laila accused of infidelity

Another portion of the statement accused Nwoko’s ex-wife of being involved with a man. She allegedly entered the relationship with the individual around January 2021.

Nwoko's team claimed that Laila's affair with the man was discovered around August during the London trip.

The statement read in part:

"Laila met physically in London with the man. According to her lawyer, Laila met with the man in a hotel where he was working. Diligent checks, however, revealed that they met actually on the internet eight months earlier."

Read the full release below:

Laila Nwoko spotted in Morocco after leaving Ned

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Laila packed her bags and returned to her home country, Morocco.

Pictures on Laila’s Instagram page showed that she had carried on with her life and was having the best of times with her kids.

Laila had earlier confirmed rumours of her divorce from the Nigerian businessman while adding that there is nothing between them again.

Source: Yen.com.gh