A boy dressed as a woman has defeated his sister in a dance competition as they vibed to Larry Gaga's Egedege song

Many people who mistook the boy for a girl said his waist is more flexible than the lady's as they wondered what she was doing

In a short viral clip, the little one rolled his waist in a fast manner as he matched it with the right leg moves

A little boy and his sister have both given Instagram users entertaining content as both of them danced hard to Larry Gaga's Egedege song.

In a video shared by Yabaleft Online, they both tied wrapper to give effect to their waist dance moves.

People showered praises on the little boy for his moves. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

He defeated her

With headgear on the boy's head, you could easily mistake him for a short old woman. When both of them backed the camera to show their waist movement, the boy's flexibility outshone the older one.

The little one was also able to bend lower because of his height, making his dance steps all the more entertaining.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90,000 likes with more than 2,000 comments.

People praised him

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

cutekimani said:

"Definition of 'SMALL WAIST DEY SHAKE O'."

iam_blesseen_light said:

"The one na small pinkin Abi na small old woman?"

cherishhills said:

"That smally is from my home town, cause it can only be enugu pals rocking it this way."

oliviaglloww said:

"She must be a grand mother."

the.jesam wondered:

"Wetin the big sister dey dance."

emperor_gcw said:

"Short people and showoffs."

