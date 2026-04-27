Ghana will experience cloudy weather nationwide early on April 27, per the Ghana Meteorological Agency

Ghanaians are to expect mist and fog in mountainous and coastal areas

There will be some sunshine in the afternoon, but the agency warned of more intense weather activity in the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced that most of the country will be cloudy on April 27.

In a weather update, it said there would be mist or fog forming over the forest, mountainous areas, and a few coastal areas.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says most of the country will be cloudy on April 27. Credit: Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket

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In the weather, a notice posted on X, it added that sunny weather will prevail across all sectors in the afternoon, with intermittent cloud cover over southern Ghana.

But from late afternoon into the evening, the agency said thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the middle and transition sectors, especially in the north.

Source: YEN.com.gh