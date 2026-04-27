Ghana Meteorological Agency Releases Weather Alert, Possibility of Thunderstorms Later on April 27
- Ghana will experience cloudy weather nationwide early on April 27, per the Ghana Meteorological Agency
- Ghanaians are to expect mist and fog in mountainous and coastal areas
- There will be some sunshine in the afternoon, but the agency warned of more intense weather activity in the evening
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced that most of the country will be cloudy on April 27.
In a weather update, it said there would be mist or fog forming over the forest, mountainous areas, and a few coastal areas.
In the weather, a notice posted on X, it added that sunny weather will prevail across all sectors in the afternoon, with intermittent cloud cover over southern Ghana.
But from late afternoon into the evening, the agency said thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the middle and transition sectors, especially in the north.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.