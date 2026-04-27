Agradaa raised eyebrows after an incident at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, April 26, 2026

In a video, the televangelist was embarrassed and scolded a singer for his choice of music for a performance during a church service

Agradaa's actions towards her member at the Heavenway church have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has sparked online discourse after a recent incident during a religious service at her church on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Televangelist Agradaa scolds a male singer for his choice of music during church service on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @khobiike2

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Agradaa and her congregation converged at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry church in Weija, Accra.

The church service event took place days after Agradaa returned to the Nsawam Female Prison for the first time with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and some members, to donate items to inmates following her early release.

Agradaa scolds singer over song in church

In a TikTok video that went viral, Agradaa wore a pink cassock with a scarf and stood on stage while male members of her church rushed to the front row for a special prayer session.

Before the session began, a male singer at the Heavenway Ministry rose to perform a melodious gospel song, appealing to God for intervention in life matters, and received vocal backing from Angel Asiamah.

However, the choice of song did not go down well with Agradaa, who scolded and embarrassed the singer.

The Heavenway church leader later advised the individual to switch to another song.

She said:

"Stop that Obra, Obra, and sing a better song."

The video of Agradaa's latest antics sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with many claiming that she has reverted to her previous lifestyle before her imprisonment in 2025.

The TikTok video of Agradaa scolding the singer for performing in her church is below:

Agradaa removes woman from seat for sleeping

Agradaa's latest incident comes a week after the televangelist removed a woman from her seat for sleeping during church service.

In a TikTok video that went viral on Sunday, April 19, 2026, she wore an all-white outfit while preaching before her congregation inside the church.

During her sermon, the televangelist, who shared that she had changed after returning from prison, fumed as she saw a woman sleeping while sitting in the front-row seat in the church.

Angered by the woman's actions, Agradaa furiously called on an usher to move the woman from her seat to the back and replace her with another individual.

Agradaa gets a woman removed from a front-row seat for sleeping during a church service. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @serwaahgh1

Source: TikTok

According to the televangelist, the woman's actions were dampening her spirits and affecting her ability to preach.

She said:

"Move the woman sitting in the front row to the back. She is dampening my spirit. Move her to the back. Don't sit in the front and sleep. Change her for me. Take her to the back and bring another person forward."

Agradaa later continued her preaching after her ushers successfully moved the sleeping woman from the front seat.

The video involving the Heavenway Church founder has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

The TikTok video of Agradaa getting a woman removed from a front-row seat for sleeping in church is below:

Reactions to Agradaa scolding singer in church

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame commented:

"She is back 😭❤️."

Akosua Styla said:

"This is how we like it 🤣."

Pweedy_amaa wrote:

"More sounds charley😂😂. Mama can’t even pretend ohhh😂."

Falcon commented:

"Hmm, this woman is back."

Agradaa addresses claims of unchanged behaviour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa addressed claims of not changing her behaviour after returning from the Nsawam Female Prison.

In a video, the religious leader noted that even though she had repented, she had not changed.

Agradaa also slammed critics who have questioned her lifestyle and actions after her release.

Source: YEN.com.gh