Nigerian sisters, Hauwah K. K. AbdulKareem and Habibah K. K. Aiyelabegan, have been celebrated on social media for recording new academic milestones the same day

The beautiful ladies bagged PhD degrees in economics and business administration (management) respectively

One of the ladies who shared the development on social media hailed their parents for not treating them differently because they are female

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two Nigerian sisters climbed the ladder in their respective careers as they secured their PhD degrees in style.

Hauwah K. K. AbdulKareem and Habibah K. K. Aiyelabegan bagged PhD degrees in economics and business administration (management) respectively on December 11, 2021.

They bagged degrees in economics and business administration respectively Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Hauwah K. K. AbdulKareem

Source: UGC

They hailed their parents for not treating them differently

In a celebratory post on LinkedIn, Hauwa while appreciating God for the completion of the academic venture, showered encomiums on their parents for exposing them to a world of possibilities and not treating them differently as females.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In different eulogies for her parents, Hauwa hailed her dad for training, believing and being there for them.

The lady described her dad as someone she can call at 12 midnight when bereft of ideas.

In her words:

"Thank you daddy, for educating us, training us, supporting us, motivating us, building us, molding us, pushing us, believing in us and being there for us. My dad is always there in every sense of the phrase. Daddy is someone I can call at 12 midnight when I’m running out of ideas or at 4:00am when I am in pains."

For her mum, Hauwa wrote:

"Thank you mummy for allowing us turn your house into a restaurant, crèche and library in the course of the journey. Thank you for inculcating in us the virtue of patience and perseverance."

She hailed their husbands for walking the talk

She went on to appreciate their husbands for their compromises and "bearing the brunt of the frustrations associated with PhD journey."

"You walked the talk on all fronts and stood rock solid to ensure we succeeded. We are super #grateful."

Social media users celebrate the sisters' academic milestone

Afolabi Monsour Olaniran wrote:

"This is great. I’m glad to see this post. I was your photographer during your NYSC orientation in Iseyin. Stumbled upon your post and I still seem to recognize you. Barakallahu feeh."

Kafayat Popoola said:

"Barakallahu feehi to you both doc Hauwah K. K. AbdulKareem, PhD and Habibah K. K. Aiyelabegan

"All glory to Allah for the successful completion of the program. May Allah reward your parents, husbands and kids with the best of both worlds.

"Cheers to greater things."

Umar Bbatunde Issah

"I am super excited for you both, AlhamdulilLahi Robb'l Alamina!

"JazakumuLahu Khairah parents and husbands!

"BarakaLahu fikum doctors!"

Dr Yahaya Ganiyu opined:

"I felicitate with the family of prof. K. K. Kamaldeen, my brother, boss and mentor. Surely, Allah rewards Good with Good. The family deserves the feat and so granted. Allahu Akbar."

Twin sisters graduate with first-class degrees from the same university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian twin sisters had graduated with first-class degrees from the same university.

Juliet said that while she and her sister are open to opportunities in architecture, they are also planning on how to further their education.

Reliving her past days, Juliet said a sickness made her absent from school for whole two months as people were really concerned about her.

Coming back to school with a very determined mind, the lady read hard, wrote make-up tests, and submitted all missed assignments to keep up.

The lady who got a degree in building technology said she never vied to be the best but to continually be excellent in all that she did in school.

Source: YEN.com.gh