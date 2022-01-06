A female farmer from the North West province has taken to social media to list her achievements for 2021

Keneilwe Raphesu made major strides in her career last year and a notable achievement was being named the Emerging Farmer of the Year 2021

Social media users were wholly inspired by the woman, who has sacrificed a lot to keep her farming business afloat

Farmer Keneilwe Raphesu, 23, of the North West province is making in roads into the field of farming.

Source: Instagram

Farmer Keneilwe Raphesu, 23, has wowed peeps online after she posted about her achievements last year. According to OFM, Raphesu farms cattle, pigs, and crops on a farm in Holfontein, which is in the North West.

The trailblazer was also named the Emerging Farmer of the Year last year and could not be prouder of herself. Keneilwe congratulated herself in a fresh post online:

Raphesu posted:

“A year of knowledge. I learned a lot about myself and my work. Thank you for the encouragement, recognition, and inspiration. Being Emerging Farmer of the Year 2021 is the greatest achievement in my career. Next year we do bigger and better. To my father, thank you, you deserve the world.”

Peeps were quick to react and applauded her for working hard to achieve her farming goals.

@siami.ramz said:

“Well done. Congratulations to you all for the hard work. Thanks to Malome for passing the baton.”

@missitu added:

“Well done and all the best for the new year babe.”

@charmaine.ryan.56 said:

“May God continue with the wonderful blessings moratiwa to 2021 to 2022 all the best.”

@khubiratsatsi reacted:

“Talk of natural beauty everywhere in all these pics.”

@beemer_bryan said:

“Teach me oh great one.”

@wee_zee_bee112 added:

“You a good investor.”

@thebemapholo____ said:

“Your lifestyle.”

@qiniso_mashaba reacted:

“You are the best. I wish more young ladies can follow you and see that life is not only about being beautiful and drinking alcohol.”

Female farmer explains how she got into the business, gives advice to young girls

Previously YEN.com.gh wrote a piece about a female farmer, Keneilwe_farmerette, who took some snaps with her squad.

Her 'squad' turned out to be cows and she is a farmer. YEN.com.gh got in contact with her and asked her how she got into farming, what her plans are for the future, what she thinks about the country, and if she had any advice for young girls.

She revealed that her father's best friend was a farmer and she had followed him everywhere. Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

Keneilwe believes that there is still a lot of negativity around women in the workplace, especially those who succeed as CEOs and farmers.

