Mixed reactions have trailed the astonishing souvenirs Lagos party guests were blessed with after an occasion

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, each guest was given a Ghana Must Go bag filled with costly food and other items that include a toaster

Social media users have expressed surprise at the development and wondered the identity of the person who organized the party

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Lagos party host turned things up and took souvenirs sharing at occasions to an entirely new height that has left social media users awestruck.

A trending video has shown guests from a recent occasion in Lagos showing off their souvenirs which was packaged in Ghana Must Go bags.

A toaster made up the costly gifts in the bags Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @arashoweventsandparties

Source: Instagram

Food items were seen in the bags

A female guest dressed in Aso Ebi native attire expressed surprise at the costly items in the bag and showed what was in hers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Items seen in the bag include a toaster, carton of Indomie sachet noodles, containers of beverages as well as detergents.

In a different video, a truck is seen offloading the souvenirs already packaged in the Ghana Must Go bags. It is believed this was before the sharing of the souvenirs began.

We couldn't ascertain the nature of the occasion as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@benjamen____b said:

"Dey know people way Dey give oooo it not for anyhow people way come oooo."

@riri.nwa wrote:

"People get money eh come be as if say some escort others come this world."

@liz_world25_ thought:

"See wedding now, some weddings you go buy Aso Ebi of 70k and Na hand fan you go still collect."

@mcodedmediahouse remarked:

"People tend to prepare so hard for a memorable wedding ceremony than marriage itself Irony of life in Nigeria."

@iam_davechuks opined:

"People get money shaa, make una shaa check the expiry dates before consumption thanks."

Lagos party guests receive plantain as souvenirs

Meanwhile, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that Lagos party guests were given plantains as souvenirs.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, a woman could be seen sharing the souvenir to the guests who expressed surprise over the choice of item.

Sharing the video, @ijeomadaisy wrote:

"Plantains as souvenir? My Lagos people why naaau? Nah Souvenirs wey una no fit think of dem dey share 4 Lagos parties now!!!!..Plantain 4 Souvenirs......Lagos party people, really , as in really."

Source: YEN.com.gh