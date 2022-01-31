Man promises GHC15k to anyone with info on his 2 gatemen who stole his GHC128k

A Nigerian journalist identified as Fejiro Oliver has exposed two gatemen who have since gone into thin air after stealing GHC128,000 from his apartment

Oliver explained that the gatemen who are from Benue state carried out the notorious act with three other men who are also at large

While also revealing that the gatemen's guarantor is on the run, Oliver promised GHC15,000 reward for anyone who could help with information in apprehending them

Fejiro Oliver, a Nigerian journalist, has taken to social media to expose the identities of two gatemen who broke into his Lekki apartment and disappeared with the sum of GHC128,000.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 29, Oliver said the incident happened in the night, around 11.30 pm on Friday, January 28.

He said they stole the money in his apartment Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Facebook/Fejiro Oliver

Source: Getty Images

The journalist narrated he had visited other surrounding houses with the apartment manager and policemen where the thieves colleagues worked as security men but discovered they had suddenly disappeared that same night.

The men numbering five, all from Benue States, were said to have also switched off their phones.

The journalist added that the security men's guarantor identified as Abraham has also taken to his heels, a move he believes is very much connected to the robbery incident.

He placed a bounty on them

Oliver has promised GHC15,000 reward for anyone who could provide information that would lead to the criminals' arrest.

On how he confirmed that the security men actually took the money, Oliver told YEN.com.gh Victor Duru that another gateman who had stayed with one of the robbers named Stephen was a witness to the incident.

He said:

"They alone had access to the key and another gateman who Stephen stayed with confirmed that he carried my bag, opened it and brought out an envelope. He now entered his own gatehouse, parked his clothes and left.

"Surprisingly his guarantor also bolted that night as well as his co workers in other apartments whom he recruited."

He lamented that the money stolen was part of his luxury shopping package for his vacation which begins February 7th.

Social media reacts

Dogo Amos Saaior said:

"This is so bad.....a bad name for Benue. But while are you keeping such money at home?

"Ain't you afraid that EFCC can also into your house unnoticed and you will be in their net for having up to that at home?"

Balogun Wasiu Shanter stated:

"If you have their numbers, then hire the services of a good tracker to track them down through their numbers even if they switched them off."

Owede Agbaji wrote:

"Get a good tracker and you'll get them in split seconds. Last year, a colleague's friend duped me, I petitioned the FCT Police Command and she was tracked and refunded my money with interest."

Uzor Charles opined:

"You have to track them fast before they squander the money. Check bureau de change around Lagos. Print their pictures and share to their members. They are probably going to squander it."

