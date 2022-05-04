The world is moving at a fast pace with emerging technology that seeks to provide simpler and easier ways of affordable housing solutions

3D-Printed homes are gradually becoming the order of the day in some countries because it is convenient and efficient to build

Africa has recorded the first case of a 3D-printed home and school in Malawi. Hopefully, other countries in Africa will follow the trend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 3D-Printed House Under Construction in Malawi. Photo source: Global Construction Review. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It’s no secret that the housing deficit that is experienced across many parts of the world is forcing many people and companies to find sustainable and affordable ways to provide housing for the teeming numbers of people looking for accommodation.

One innovative way many companies are helping to solve the crises is by putting up houses using 3D printing. 3D printing is the process of making physical objects out of a three-dimensional design.

3D Printers have been around for quite some time. They have been used to print items such as toys and some artworks. However, 3D printers are now revolutionizing the future of the housing industry. It is now used to print affordable houses in Germany, Sweden, Malawi and other parts of the world. It will not be long before 3D houses will begin to spring up in Ghana.

3D printed houses are usually built with concrete which makes them resistant to fire. They are also very quick to build compared to conventional housebuilding techniques.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to SingularityHub, “3D printed homes will be the Teslas of Housing” with respect to their sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing methods.

Watch the making of Africa's first 3D-printed house below.

Africa is not left behind when it comes to 3D printed buildings. In fact, Malawi has 3D-printed a residential home and a school. The 3D-printed house is located in Malawi’s capital city of Lilongwe.

The company that built the 3D-printed house has also recently completed its first 3D-printed school. According to the company called 14Trees, they are able to build a 3D-printed house in just 12 hours at a cost under $10,000.

Malawi has paved the way for many other African countries such as Ghana to follow in providing sustainable and affordable housing solutions for their citizens.

Hopefully, 3D-printed houses will become a global trend and will be the answer to providing lasting solutions to Ghana’s glaring housing deficit.

Speaking of affordable house types, Yen.com.gh wrote an article about container houses in Ghana being preferred as a more affordable option to brick and blockhouses. This is because container houses are some of the cheapest housing types on the market.

Source: YEN.com.gh