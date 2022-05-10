A talented artist has been applauded massively online after photos of his incredible artworks hit the internet

The artist identified as Mayor_Arts on Instagram specializes in drawing human beings and making his artworks look very real

Social media users who came across photos of his works expressed their amazement over how realistic he made them look

Photos of the incredible artworks that a talented artist did have caused a frenzy on social media.

The artist identified as @mayor_artz on Instagram shared photos of his works and fans couldn't stop gushing over the beauty of his art.

Taking a first glance at the drawings, a person would most likely mistake them for normal photographs taken with a camera.

People react

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as users express their amazement over his incredible talent.

A fan identified as Sola_Gomar begged the artist to teach him how to draw after spotting the photos via his Instagram page.

Sola wrote:

"Guy abeg you go like teach me how to draw. I get mad passion for am but I no Sabi. I'm willing to learn from you. Just name your price."

Adolphus said:

"This is so good my man. Looks like a camera photo. Your hands are really blessed. They look so real."

Karen Peters added:

"Omo things like these dey make me wonder wetin I fit do for this life. I wish I had such a talent like this. Nice one bro. You're surely going places."

Obi Amaeze stated:

"Nice one Mayor. May God take you to greater heights. This is incredible."

