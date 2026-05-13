Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah reacted emotionally after reports of Alexx Ekubo’s death surfaced online

The actress shared a photo of the Nollywood star on Instagram with a heartbreaking message

Jackie Appiah and Alexx Ekubo had previously featured in movies together during the Ghana-Nigeria movie era

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Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has reacted to the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in an emotional social media post that has drawn attention online.

Jackie Appiah’s reaction to Alexx Ekubo’s passing sparks memories of their movie days. Image credit: Jackie Appiah, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

The celebrated actress took to her Instagram story to mourn the Nigerian actor shortly after news of his passing began spreading across social media.

Jackie Appiah reacted to Alexx Ekubo's death

In the post, Jackie Appiah shared a photo of Alexx Ekubo on her Instagram story with the words “So painful 💔” written above the image, while adding “Rip” below the photo.

Her reaction quickly sparked emotional responses from fans, especially those who remember the bond many Ghanaian and Nigerian actors built during the peak years of Ghallywood and Nollywood collaborations.

Jackie Appiah and Alexx Ekubo had also appeared in movies together over the years, making her reaction even more touching for many followers online.

Check out Jackie Appiah's post below:

“RIP”: Jackie Appiah reacts to the death of Alexx Ekubo. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah and Alex Ekubo's movie resurfaced

Jackie Appiah and Alexx Ekubo had previously featured together in the movie DreamWalker, which brought actors from both countries together during the peak era of Ghallywood and Nollywood collaborations.

Watch the YouTube video below:

The reported death of Alexx Ekubo has shaken many entertainment lovers across Africa, with tributes pouring in from actors, actresses, filmmakers, and fans who admired his calm personality and successful acting career.

Known for his charming screen presence and fashion sense, Alexx Ekubo became one of the recognisable faces in Nollywood and featured in several popular productions throughout his career.

Reports circulating in Nigerian media indicate that Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 12, 2026, at the age of 40.

Although details surrounding his death are still limited, several reports claimed the Nollywood actor had been battling a serious illness privately before his passing. His family and management are yet to release a detailed official statement on the exact cause of death.

Social media has since been flooded with throwback videos, movie clips, and emotional messages celebrating his life and contribution to African cinema.

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah’s short but emotional message has continued to gain attention online, with many fans describing the moment as heartbreaking.

Several users also noted how painful it is to see stars who once shared screens and entertained millions now mourning one of their own.

As conversations continue online, many fans across Ghana and Nigeria are still struggling to come to terms with the reports surrounding Alexx Ekubo’s passing.

Alexx Ekubo's last post before his death surfaces, sparking massive sadness. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Last post of Alexx Ekubo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing had caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Following the news of his death, fans have flooded the comments section of the post to share their condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh