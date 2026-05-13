OK Frimpong: Ghana Urged To Summon US Envoy Over MP Arrest in the Netherlands
- Oliver Barker-Vormawor has caused a stir with his commentary about the arrest of OK Frimpong in the Netherlands
- He opined that if the FBI had any involvement, the US envoy should be summoned for questioning in the incident
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the arrest of the MP
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the arrest of Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame (OK) Frimpong, in the Netherlands.
In a Facebook post on May 13, Oliver suggested that if claims that the arrest of the MP in the Netherlands was carried out at the request of the US, the American envoy in Ghana should be summoned.
He noted that Ghana is a sovereign country and, therefore, withholding key information of such magnitude from the country’s intelligence services should not be encouraged.
“If the news that the MP was arrested at the request of the US Government is true, I think we need to summon the US envoy immediately. If they withheld critical information from our intelligence services and laid traps outside for our officials, then I think it is unacceptable. We are a sovereign nation that must be treated with respect. Our public officials cannot be plucked away in traps set abroad without so much as the courtesy of prior communication.”
He further wondered whether Ghana could arrest a US Congressman under similar circumstances.
Vormawor also raised concerns about the partnership between the countries, describing such a move, if true, as disrespectful.
“Are we sure we could arrange the arrest of a US Congressman under such circumstances? What kind of partnership informs our being treated with so much disrespect? First Ofori-Atta, now this? They have more to lose if they continue like this.”
At the time of writing the report, remarks by Barker Vormawor had generated a lot of reactions.
Below is the Facebook post of Vormawor:
Reactions to OK Frimpong’s arrest
Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s views generated many reactions online.
YEN.com.gh sampled some comments on the arrest of OK Frimpong.
Djimeh Emmanuel stated:
“I trust Hon. Okudzeto to marshal all the powers of the state to do what’s needed in this regard.”
Joseph Buckman indicated:
“You want to use this case to strengthen your parochial interest centered rivalry with the American government so it can favor your client Abu Trica in court… As for the MP, he’s gone for good.”
Yeboah Prince said:
“Your president has been summoned by common France in the name of a summit. How do you think they see us? They see us as a bunch of useless puppets.”
Nii Addotey said:
“You as a sovereign nation? Fix your bad judicial and legal system. Fix your biased, selective justice system.”
Influencer arrested over alleged Telegram channel
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that SoAfrican had allegedly been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.
His arrest was connected to an alleged clandestine Telegram channel sharing private images of women filmed without consent.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.