A man left jaws gaping after they watched a clip of him performing some hectic dance moves at a wedding

The video showed a man moonwalk to a country track titled The Gambler by Kenny Rogers, a golden oldie

The people of Mzansi showered the man with praise as they proceeded to watch the clip just a few more times

A video of a man performing a flawless moonwalk to the widely loved country track The Gambler by Kenny Rogers has blown up on social media. Mzansi people are not afraid to hype real talent.

A talented man had people clapping over a video of him performing. Image: Facebook / Tough Talk Family

Source: UGC

The man was the entertainment at what looked like a very large wedding. Being the centre of attention, literally, the man had guests fixated.

Facebook page Tough Talk Family shared the amazing clip, asking its followers what they thought of the man’s moves? It truly is a skill to be able to flawlessly moonwalk to country music.

Screaming, the people of SA showered the performer with praise

While the track won him some brownie points there is no denying that this man can move. People love his vibe and showed him a lot of love in the comment section.

Take a look at some of the hype:

Iris Linda Baiwa said:

“When Country music is in you.

“He is the king of country ragga and pop, loved the hoofletters dance and the moonwalk give them a run dance.

“Killing it all. swaaaaaag.”

Juliet H Taruvinga said:

“Those who watched more than 3 times, let's gather here!”

Vicky Schouteden said:

“Coolest thing I've seen with actual some creativity and talent. Good job man! That the song is by one of my favourite musicians makes this more precious.”

Fai Muxy said:

“What a talented man chakanak chakanak weduwee nice and lovely movement ”

Mercy Gurure said:

“The Gambler is my favourite song, know when to walk and know when to run.”

Source: YEN.com.gh