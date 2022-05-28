Monkey Pox has claimed almost 60 lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with over 1 200 people believed to be infected

The virus has spread across 18 provinces of the country and cases have been confirmed around the world

The first case of the virus has been reported in Ireland and steps are being taken to isolate the outbreak

The WHO has reported that 58 people have died from Monkey Pox in the DRC. Photo credit: APO Group

The disease usually breaks out in forested areas of West and Central Africa but the virus has spread across the world and has been confirmed in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, France, Canada, the US and Australia.

The virus is contagious and is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person, usually when they are exposed to skin lesions and droplets of body fluid according to Anadolu Agency.

First case of Monkey Pox confirmed in Ireland

The Guardian reported that the first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Ireland. A public health risk assessment has been conducted and those who came into contact have been advised on what to do if they begin to display symptoms.

The Small Pox vaccine is quite effective against the virus as they come from the same orthopoxvirus family of diseases.

Monkeypox causes panic as WHO calls for emergency meeting

