We Were Locked in the Church for Over 20 Mins, Priest Speaks on Ondo Attack

According to Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests in the church, the incident lasted about 20 minutes

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the deadly attack, vowing not to rest until the criminals are apprehended

In what can be described as a sad in the history of Nigeria, Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state, has narrated how the church was attacked.

He made this known in an interview with BBC Yoruba. According to the cleric, the terrorists struck as the day’s service was about to end.

He said:

“We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.”

“We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has reacted to the incident, which happened in his hometown.

He described the attack as “vile and satanic”, saying it was a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He said:

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state. I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.”

Catholic church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba, Akintoye declares

Meanwhile, Prof. Banji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba self-determination movement Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has reacted to the terrorists attack in Ondo state.

He described the Sunday, June 5, attack on Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen as a declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

He made this known in a statement by the Communications Secretary, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, titled, “Owo Catholic church attack is a declaration of war against Yoruba people – Akintoye”

Source: YEN.com.gh