The malaria vaccine, widely touted as world-changing, was developed by scientists at the Oxford University

Trial results on 409 children in Nanoro, Burkina Faso, showed that three initial doses followed by a booster a year later give up to 80% protection

The researchers also add that at least 100 million vaccine doses could be produced at a low-cost next year.

A parasitic infection spread by mosquitoes, malaria kills more than half a million children each year in sub-Saharan Africa.

But that scenario will be a thing of the past following the rolling of the vaccine trial.

We'll Be Able To Produce 100 Million Doses Of New Malaria Vaccines Next Year - Scientists

Researchers say they expect to produce at least 100 million doses at a low-cost next year. The Director of the Oxford University's Jenner Institute, Prof Adrian Hill, described the results as the best data in the field with any malaria vaccine.

It has taken more than a century to develop effective vaccines to combat the malaria disease, as the parasite spread by mosquitoes is known to be spectacularly complex and elusive. In addition, it is a constantly moving target, shifting forms inside the body, which make it hard to immunise against.

Malaria has been one of the worst scourges on humanity for thousands of years, responsible for the deaths of newborns and children.

Even after significant advancements with bed nets, insecticides, and medications, the disease still claims millions of lives each year.

