Heavy thunderstorms over Accra disrupted flight operations, forcing several aircraft into extended holding patterns due to poor visibility

International and domestic flights, including Kenya Airways, South African Airways, and Africa World Airlines, experienced significant delays

The severe weather also caused localised flooding across parts of the capital, worsening conditions on the ground

Heavy thunderstorms over Accra on Sunday, May 17, 2026, disrupted flight operations at the Accra International Airport, forcing several aircraft to remain airborne longer than scheduled.

Both inbound and outbound flights experienced delays as pilots navigated unstable weather conditions and reduce visibility.

Flights delayed as poor weather forces planes to hover at the Accra International Airport. Photo credit: Getty Images & Myjoyonline.

Source: UGC

Meteorological reports at the time showed active thunderstorm activity across the capital, with winds recorded at 310 degrees at four knots and temperatures hovering around 26°C.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the adverse weather significantly reduced visibility, making it difficult for aircraft to land or depart safely.

International flights placed in holding patterns

International arrivals were among the hardest hit. Kenya Airways flight KQ511 and South African Airways flight SA52 were directed into extended holding patterns over Kpone Katamanso and the Gulf of Guinea as air traffic controllers delayed landings for safety reasons.

Both flights eventually touched down safely at about 9:55 p.m. after prolonged circling.

British Airways flight BA2066, which was scheduled to depart Accra at 8:50 p.m., was delayed by approximately 45 minutes.

It later departed at around 9:35 p.m. following temporary slowdowns in both ground and air operations.

Domestic carrier Africa World Airlines flight AW125 from Kumasi was also affected by the deteriorating weather.

The aircraft approached Accra, reached the Nsawam-Adoagyiri area, and then returned to Kumasi before making another attempt to land later.

A passenger on board, Ghanaian musician Kweku Smoke, confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating at 10:00 p.m. that the flight had returned to Kumasi after failing to land in Accra.

Earlier disruption hits Emirates flight

Earlier in the day, Emirates flight EK788 from Abidjan experienced similar challenges. The aircraft circled between Ningo Prampram and Battor for an extended period due to the storm.

Originally scheduled to land at 4:43 p.m., it eventually arrived at approximately 6:06 p.m., more than an hour behind schedule.

The thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong convective activity, also led to localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in several parts of Accra, compounding the impact of the severe weather across the city.

Heavy rain causes flooding in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a severe flash floods had once again hit parts of the Greater Accra Region following a heavy downpour on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Vehicles were submerged as some drivers abandoned their cars, while rescue efforts and traffic congestion brought movement to a standstill.

The flooding, which went viral on social media, reignited concerns over the capital’s poor drainage systems.

Source: YEN.com.gh