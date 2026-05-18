Former Miss Malaika contestant Olga Karyeen Aduama Goode resurfaced online after news of her latest achievement went viral

The beauty pageant hopeful's academic success sparked widespread admiration on social media, with many congratulating her

Olga Goode’s milestone continues to attract positive reactions online as she enters a new professional chapter in her life

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Former Miss Malaika beauty pageant contestant Olga Karyeen Aduama Goode has resurfaced online after news of her latest academic milestone sparked widespread admiration on social media.

She recently made headlines after taking to her platforms to announce her graduation from the University of Texas Health Science Centre (UTHealth) in Houston, with a Master’s degree in Public Health.

Former Miss Malaika finalist Olga Goode celebrates her academic milestone after earning a Master’s degree in Public Health in the United States. Photo credit: Olga Karen Goode/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Olga Goode first came into the public spotlight during the 2020 Miss Malaika beauty pageant, where she impressed many and ultimately finished as first runner-up.

Her performance throughout the competition earned her recognition not only for her poise and confidence but also for her advocacy interests.

At the time, she expressed a strong passion for women’s health and community wellbeing, a focus that many now say aligns perfectly with her latest academic pursuit.

Olga Goode's decision to advance her studies in public health has therefore been described by observers as a natural progression of her long-standing interests.

See the Instagram post here:

Olga Goode's academic journey praised online

Following the announcement of her graduation, social media users have been celebrating her achievement, with many describing her as the perfect example of 'beauty with brains'.

Her academic milestone has also reignited conversations about the importance of education beyond the entertainment and pageantry space, with fans praising her for using her platform to pursue meaningful professional development.

Olga’s journey from a national beauty pageant stage to an internationally recognised academic institution has been widely applauded, particularly by young women who see her as a role model for balancing beauty, ambition and education.

Olga Goode’s academic journey culminates in a proud graduation moment that has inspired many online. Photo credit: Miss Malaika/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Beauty queen's success aligned with advocacy

During her time in the Miss Malaika competition, Olga consistently highlighted her interest in issues affecting women and public health, a passion that appears to have shaped her academic direction.

Her recent qualification in Public Health further strengthens her involvement in health-related advocacy, with many expecting her to contribute meaningfully in the field going forward.

As she joins the growing list of African professionals advancing in global health spaces, Olga Goode’s achievement continues to attract positive reactions online.

Her story has been described as an inspiring reminder that beauty pageant contestants can successfully transition into impactful academic and professional careers, reshaping public perception and breaking stereotypes along the way.

Inna Miriam Patty called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian social activist Inna Miriam Patty being called to the Bar of England and Wales.

The 2004 Miss Ghana winner and CEO of Miss Ghana Foundation has set a high standard for other hopeful beauty queens.

Okyeame Kwame and other celebrities commented on Inna Patty's graduation videos as the news went viral on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh