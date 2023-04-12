One TikTokker did a dance challenge that has been all the rave on TikTok, and she did it very well

The lady was joining in on the Bhebha dance challenge, where dancers show their ability to keep a rhythm

In the TikTok video, there were two other people, and one of them embodied how netizens felt

A woman did the Bhebha dance challenge, and it was a viral hit. The video especially amused people as she had her friends in the room while doing the viral dance.

A woman did the 'Bheha' dance challenge, and she was a viral hit on TikTok because of an excited friend. Image: TikTok/@kgadiyaletsoalo

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes from people who thought that one of the friends had the right reaction to seeing the dance. The TikTok clip got hundreds of comments from viewers who made jokes.

SA woman does amapiano dance that mesmerises friend on TikTok

A woman on TikTok, @kgadiyaletsoalo, was doing a dance challenge while hanging out with her two friends. One friend was a girl who could not keep her eyes off the lady doing the viral dance.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users crack jokes about women dancing in front of friends

The Bhebha dance challenge mesmerised netizens, and many thought seeing how the girlfriend reacted was hilarious. People said they could relate to the lady watching the other one dance. Netizens pointed out that the boy in the corner could not care less.

Tsaone_Setshedi commented:

"The lady at the back? Same, sis, same."

mpho commented:

"Girl was like wow, what a discovery."

yourmomsfav commented:

"She’s so real for this."

gugutsobolo commented:

"It's her facial expression for me."

tsebomantje commented:

"Homie on the floor didn’t even bat an eyelash."

Khensani Ndlovu commented:

"I am the lady in the back, lady in the back is me."

