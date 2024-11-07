Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency, has reportedly been sacked

Engonga was said to have been fired after private videos of his affairs with the wives and relatives of top officials in the country had leaked

He was reportedly sacked by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on November 6, 2024, for breaching the officials' code of conduct

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the man at the centre of the '400 videos' scandal that has hit Equatorial Guinea, has reportedly been axed from his position in government.

Engonga, who headed the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), has been mired in scandal after videos of himself and notable figures' wives were leaked.

Equatorial Guinea's President allegedly fires Baltasar Engonga from his role as ANIF DG amid the 400 videos scandal. Photo source: T_Obiang, Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Source: Twitter

During a reported fraud investigation into Engonga, officials discovered multiple CDs containing explicit footage recorded with consent, including encounters with high-profile individuals such as the wives and family members of officials.

Real Equatorial Guinea reported previously that Engonga, who is currently in custody, is not being prosecuted for his affairs but rather for the possible transmission of STDs.

In another development on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Mangue said on X (formerly Twitter) that cameras in government offices would also be installed.

Engonga reportedly sacked as ANIF boss

Days after the scandal broke out and after putting other measures in place, the government has reportedly cracked the whip on Engonga, sacking him as ANIF Director General.

According to Real Equatorial Guinea, the country's Head of State, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, dismissed him for irregularities committed in exercising his functions and inappropriate family and social conduct in performing public functions.

The sacking of Engonga was preceded by a directive from the Mbasogo's vice president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue, to suspend any officials involved in the adult tapes scandal, as well as the restriction of WhatsApp to avoid videos being shared.

Code Micky reacts to Engonga video scandal

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian YouTuber Code Micky reacted to the adult video scandal involving Baltasar Engonga.

In a clip, he humorously stated that the politician had taken the 'mantle' from King Solomon after the videos were leaked online.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh