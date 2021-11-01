Many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing an Automated Teller Machine that continued dispensing cash despite being out of service

A customer was using the machine when it went out of service but it didn't stop working as one would have expected

Many of those that flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts said Nigeria happened to the machine

An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Nigeria has been captured on camera dispensing cash despite being out of service.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the ATM displayed out of service but was still dispensing cash to the user.

The ATM dispensed cash despite being out of service. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

@instablog9ja captioned the video:

"ATM continues dispensing cash despite being out-of-service after Nigeria happened to it."

A customer was using the machine when it went out of service but instead of halting the distraction, it continued with it, something that is uncommon with ATMs.

Social media reacts

Many who may never have seen something like this couldn't hide their reactions as they flooded the comment section of the post to say one or two things.

An Instagram user with the handle @foodie_that_cooks said:

"Nigeria my people, na the one wey dey dispense on its own without card I dey find."

@charlton_wilfred wrote:

"Where’s this happening? we need to stop it."

@fashiondoctor19 commented:

"This country is coming up on Netflix soon."

@the_swaynee wrote:

"I thought it was free money oooo."

@iam_prosper1 said:

"May Nigeria or Manchester United not happen to us in Jesus name."

Young boy builds ATM that dispenses cash

In other news, a young Nigerian boy simply identified as Chigozie wowed many with his creativity after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the boy could be seen test running the ATM as a man interviewed him.

The man asked him of his name and what he has built, to which the boy responded. The man then asked him to test run the machine and the boy did to the amazement of the former.

