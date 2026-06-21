A 71-year-old church elder has been found dead hours before his installation as a church leader

A police investigation has been launched after the family raised concerns about the handling of the deceased's body

Three individuals have been put in custody as authorities seek to determine the cause of death and potential foul play

A 71-year-old church leader, Mr Omotayo Ezekiel Fajana, was found dead in a hotel room

He died just hours before he was due to be installed as the Head Prayer Warrior Father of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

Popular Prophet Mysteriously Dies in Hotel Room, 3 Arrested

Source: Instagram

The incident, which occurred in Akungba-Akoko in Nigeria's Ondo State, has triggered a police investigation after family members raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death and the handling of his body.

According to reports, Fajana travelled to Akungba-Akoko to participate in a church programme at Ogo Orimolade Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Okerigbo, where he was scheduled to be officially crowned into the spiritual position.

However, the ceremony was thrown into disarray after the elderly cleric was reportedly discovered lifeless in the hotel where he had lodged ahead of the event.

Concerns deepened after reports emerged that his body was moved from the hotel to a mortuary in nearby Ikare-Akoko before a formal medical certification of death had been obtained.

The development reportedly prompted questions from relatives and church associates over whether the proper procedures were followed after his death.

Family members subsequently petitioned the police, leading to a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigators are working to establish the exact cause of death and reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy. Authorities are also seeking to determine who was with the cleric before he was found dead.

As part of the ongoing probe, three individuals have reportedly been taken into custody and are assisting investigators with enquiries.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the matter remains under active investigation.

He noted that detectives are examining all aspects of the case to determine whether any foul play was involved and assured that anyone found culpable would face prosecution in accordance with the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh