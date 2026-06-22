Kristo Asafo church has released an official statement addressing the shooting incident involving former MP Sarah Adwoa Sarfo on June 21, 2026

Adwoa Sarfo was reportedly grazed by a bullet near her neck during a ceremony at her late father's church and was rushed to hospital

Six private security men have since been arrested in connection with the shooting, with police deployed to the scene

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The Kristo Asafo church has released an official statement detailing the circumstances surrounding the shooting of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Kristo Asafo Church shares its official account of events leading to the shooting of Sarah Adwoa Safo at her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena's residence on June 21. Image credit: KristoAsafoMission

Source: Facebook

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician was hospitalised on Sunday, June 21, 2026, after gunmen opened fire near the residence of her younger brother.

The statement, signed by church leadership, addresses disputed accounts of what transpired at the compound of Israel Kwadwo Safo Jnr, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, during a ceremony naming him as the new head of the Kristo Asafo church founded by their late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Joy News reported that attackers discharged approximately 15 rounds of ammunition during the incident and that one bullet reportedly grazed Adwoa Safo near her neck.

Police responded and arrested six private security men in connection with the shooting.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the police action following Adwoa Safo's shooting.

Kristo Asafo statement on Adwoa-Kwadwo Safo shooting

According to the church's official statement, the incident occurred as the ceremony was underway. Conflicting accounts had earlier emerged, with some sources claiming Adwoa Sarfo attempted to force entry into the residence when the shooting broke out. The church's statement is positioned as the authoritative account from the institution at the centre of the dispute.

"After a lawful church event being held at the premises, Sarah Adwoa Safo arrived at the venue and forcefully drove her vehicle into the entrance gates of the property. Our verified information is that, she struck her vehicle against two metallic gates, causing substantial damage to both structures," the statement claimed.

"At the time of the incident, numerous worshippers and invited guests were present within the premises, including individuals seated in close proximity to the entrance. The actions described above created a serious risk to life and property. Had the gates completely collapsed or had the vehicle proceeded beyond the entrance, the safety of attendees could have been gravely endangered."

The Kristo Asafo statement further claimed that security men present at the scene took action to safeguard the lives and church property, leading to the altercation.

"Security personnel on duty intervened to prevent further escalation and to protect persons gathered at the event. Their actions were directed solely toward preserving public safety and preventing injury to attendees."

The church also denied claims circulating online that Kwadwo Safo Jnr shot his sister, and even disputed the fact of her being shot.

Below is a TikTok post with details of the Kristo Asafo statement addressing the shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo Kantanka and her brother, Kwadwo Akofena.

Ghanaian spiritualist Ajugurajah's old propetic warning to the Safo family resurfaces after Adwoa Safo was shot at her brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr's residence. Image credit: AjagurajahMovement

Source: Instagram

Ajagurajah's warning to Safo family resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah's warning to the Safo family resurfaced in the aftermath of the shooting incident.

In the throwback video, the controversial figure was seen advising the family about how to go about things in order to avoid a doom scenario he had foreseen in the spiritual realm.

Source: YEN.com.gh