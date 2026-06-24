South African security authorities have been put on high alert ahead of June 30 protests, warning against unlawful disruptions

Police Chief Puleng Dimpane assured readiness to maintain public order during the upcoming demonstrations

She stressed the importance of lawful protests while warning against intimidation and violence

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South African security authorities have placed the country on high alert ahead of planned protests on June 30, warning that any unlawful disruptions will not be tolerated.

South Africa's Police Chief, Lt-Gen. Puleng Dimpane, announces security measures ahead of June 30 protests led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu, and Phakel'umthakathi. Photo source: @sa_daily

Source: Instagram

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) announced the heightened state of readiness during a media briefing in Pretoria, where law enforcement officials outlined measures to maintain public order and ensure the uninterrupted movement of people and goods.

According to Briefly News, Acting Police Commissioner Lt-Gen. Puleng Dimpane said security agencies were fully prepared to respond to any attempts to destabilise the country under the guise of protest.

While reaffirming citizens' constitutional right to peaceful assembly, Dimpane stressed that authorities would act decisively against illegal activities, including road blockades, intimidation and violence.

The warning comes amid growing public concern over calls for a possible national shutdown and its potential impact on transport services and economic activity.

According to the police, operational teams have been deployed across all provinces to maintain law and order, while engagements have been held with leaders in the transport sector to ensure commuters remain safe and major routes stay accessible.

Dimpane also urged the taxi industry to reject intimidation from criminal elements seeking to exploit public grievances for unlawful purposes.

Authorities further disclosed that intelligence structures had been activated to monitor developments and identify individuals allegedly involved in inciting violence or disrupting public order.

NatJOINTS maintained that security agencies remain committed to protecting citizens while ensuring that any demonstrations take place within the bounds of the law.

Zulu King warns Ngizwe Mchunu over planned march

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini publicly cautioned Ngizwe Mchunu and fellow activist Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba against violence ahead of their planned June 30 march.

The King's warning came after a Malawian national was murdered and two others seriously injured following a march in Pietermaritzburg on June 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh