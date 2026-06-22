Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini publicly warned anti-immigrant activists Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi against violence during their planned June 30 march

The King's warning came after a Malawian national was murdered and two others seriously injured following a march in Pietermaritzburg on June 19

The monarch urged fellow Zulus to show compassion toward immigrants, acknowledging that suffering had driven many to South Africa

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Prominent South African anti-immigrant activists Nkosikhona 'Phakel'umthakathi' Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu have been hit by bad news after Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini threw a wrench in their plans.

The King of the Zulu Nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, issues a warning to anti-immigrant activists Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu to eschew violence. Image credit: NgizweMchunu, TheMzansiPlug

Source: Facebook

The duo, along with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, have been at the forefront of anti-illegal immigration protests that have rocked South Africa in recent months.

According to the protestors, illegal (and in some cases legal) immigrants are to blame for the country's mounting societal problems by taking jobs and other resources that could be used to cater to indigenous South Africans.

The group set a deadline of June 30 for all illegal immigrants to leave the country and warned those who stay behind that they would be responsible for whatever happened to them, a call many have likened to a threat of violence.

Zulu King warns Phakel'umthakathi-Mchunu against violence

In a speech delivered at the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Durban Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 21, the King of the Zulu Nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, warned the organisers of the June 30 March against engaging in violence.

He specifically called out Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi to desist from violence, warning their actions had seriously dented South Africa’s image on the international stage.

“I’m asking you, Zulus, let no blood be shed. Do not hit people. Suffering brought them here. Just as we suffer…” said King Misuzulu.

“I spoke to Phakel’umthakathi (Nkosikhona Ndabandaba) and Ngizwe (Mchunu). No one must be beaten. No one wants to feel pain.”

The statement came after a distressing incident in Pietermaritzburg after a March attended by more than 2,000 participants, ended with the murder of a Malawian national and two others being seriously injured at the Jika Joe informal settlement on Friday, June 19.

Below is the Facebook video with details of the Zulu King warning the anti-immigrant activists.

Reactions to Zulu King’s Mchunu-Phakel’umthakathi warning

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the Zulu King's warning to anti-immigrant activists Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel’umthakathi about using violence during their marches.

Hector Blay Saviour said:

"Monarch for a reason. He is more sensible than the president."

Maxwell Akpabli wrote:

"The horses have already bolted, so don't waste your time closing the stable door."

Umeh Theophilus commented:

"Story story, so you were not around when they started it right?"

Middy Maiga Ahmed said:

"What prevented the King from talking all this time, when he could just voice his displeasure to avoid the looting and killings?"

Sharon Bri wrote:

“He was approached by ministers to say something!”

South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu sparks backlash on social media after admitting to being unemployed at the Johannesburg High Court. Image credit: AshiiQa, @mazitundeednut/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Ngizwe Mchunu dragged after court appearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that anti-immigrant activist netizens dragged Ngizwe Mchunu after a video of his appearance at the Johannesburg High Court went viral.

The protest leader told the court that he could not afford a lawyer due to being employed, sparking anger over his claims that immigrants where stealing jobs while having no job in the first place.

Source: YEN.com.gh