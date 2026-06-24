A group of Malawian deportees from South Africa triggered a tense standoff at Mwanza Border after refusing to leave their buses, insisting they would only disembark in Blantyre

Some deportees allegedly threatened to smash the buses if forced to remain at the border, with all 13 buses eventually allowed to continue to the Wenela Bus Depot in Blantyre

The standoff followed earlier violence at Sherwood Hall in Durban on June 17, where Malawian nationals clashed with police following a visit by Ngizwe Mchunu

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Thirteen buses carrying Malawian deportees from South Africa came to a halt at Mwanza Border on Monday night after the returnees refused to step off.

Malawian deportees from South Africa trigger a tense standoff at the Mwanza Border after refusing to leave their buses. Image credit: Malawi 24

Source: Twitter

The situation triggered a tense confrontation that forced authorities to abandon standard repatriation procedures.

Several foreign nationals have sought to depart South Africa since the June 30 deadline began generating fear across the country.

The deadline was set by the anti-illegal immigration group March and March, which has been demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa by the end of the month or face consequences.

Although the South African government has maintained that it did not officially issue the deadline, it has not stopped March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her movement from pressing ahead with plans around June 30.

Below is a YouTube video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressing March and March's anti-immigration plans ahead of June 30.

Deportees threaten to smash buses in border standoff

According to a report by Malawi24, the returnees, transported from South Africa's Lindela Repatriation Centre, insisted they would only leave the buses in Blantyre, rejecting the standard procedure that required them to be dropped at the border post upon arrival.

Government officials stationed at Mwanza spent hours attempting to persuade the returnees to disembark, but their efforts failed to make an impact.

The situation escalated when some deportees allegedly threatened to smash the buses if they were forced to remain at the border.

Faced with growing tension and fears of property damage, transport operators and officials eventually reached a compromise with the group.

All 13 buses were allowed to continue their journey, leaving Mwanza after an agreement was reached that the returnees would be dropped at the Wenela Bus Depot in Blantyre.

Malawians clash with South African police

The Mwanza standoff followed an earlier violent confrontation outside the Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban, where Malawian nationals awaiting repatriation clashed with police during a protest on June 17, 2026.

Tensions had been building at the camp following a visit by Ngizwe Mchunu and members of the March and March movement, which is said to have angered many of the Malawian nationals present.

Tensions continue to grow in South Africa ahead of the June 30 deadline set by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the March and March movement. Image credit: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

When the situation escalated, protesters threw stones at police officers, prompting authorities to respond with stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The Malawian government has been working to repatriate its citizens ahead of the June 30, 2026, deadline set for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

An X video showing excerpts of the clashes between Malawians and South African police is below.

Firoz Cachalia issues warning to Jacinta Zuma

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that, ahead of the planned June 30 march, the South African government issued a stern warning to the leaders of the protest movement.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia stated that while authorities recognise the right to protest, they would not tolerate lawlessness, violence, or destruction of property.

He added that if the situation were to get out of hand, additional reinforcements would be sought to ensure order was maintained.

Source: YEN.com.gh