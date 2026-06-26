South African truck driver Letuka Mokoena was attacked by a hostile group that falsely accused him of being a foreign national

The mob smashed Mokoena's mobile phone as he attempted to record the encounter, leaving the Free State resident shaken

The incident has sparked debate online, with many warning that anti-foreigner sentiment is rapidly becoming dangerous regional and tribal conflict

A South African truck driver, Letuka Mokoena, was intimidated after a hostile group of local residents falsely accused him of being a foreign national.

The traumatic event occurred when the group targeted the driver for operating a commercial truck with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) registration plates, and he lives in the Free State.

A South African truck driver is also a victim of xenophobic tensions in his country. Credit: Letuka Mokoena

Source: Facebook

Briefly reported that the cross-border truck driver claimed that the mob smashed the driver's mobile phone as he attempted to record the encounter.

Letuka Mokoena admitted he never thought he would be a victim of xenophobia.

The anger at anti-foreigner marches is no longer just directed at non-citizens. It has become regional hate. Attacking a truck driver, just because of his provincial license plate, proved that the anti-foreigner protests are splitting the country and risking lives.

The driver's experience reflected Julius Malema's past warnings that anti-foreigner sentiment would eventually turn into internal civil and tribal conflict.

The incident has sparked fierce debate across South Africa, with many strongly condemning the rising lawlessness.

As news of the driver's harassment spread, it triggered a wave of shock and anger online, revealing a deeply divided public.

Many people feel this targeting of fellow citizens marks a dangerous turning point, raising fears that local tribalism is replacing broader anti-foreigner sentiment.

Source: YEN.com.gh