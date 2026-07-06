South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new cabinet less than 24 hours after the June 30 anti-immigration march organised by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement

The appointments drew sharp mockery online, with Africans pointing out that the cabinet reshuffle appeared to sideline both Zulus and black South Africans

Commenters slammed Jacinta's movement for targeting defenceless African migrants while the real power structure in South Africa remained unchanged

Less than 24 hours after the June 30, 2026, anti-immigration protest that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement had spent months building towards, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new set of ministerial appointments that left Africans online taking jabs at the group.

Africans Slam Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March as Ramaphosa Appoints Ministers

Source: Facebook

On June 30, South African anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma led a protest against migrants, seeking to expel them from the country.

The march had been framed by its organisers as a turning point — a show of force that would send a message to both immigrants and the government about the priorities of ordinary South Africans.

But within hours of the marchers clearing the streets, Ramaphosa's announcement reframed the narrative entirely.

The Government of South Africa's post on Facebook appeared to show numerous non-black appointments to powerful ministerial positions that quickly garnered attention online and brought criticism to March and March.

Many netizens wondered why Jacinta's movement did not argue for such representation in government instead of fighting over 'spaza shops'.

The Facebook post showing the new appointments by President Ramaphosa is below.

Jacinta faces backlash over Ramaphosa appointments

In a post shared by HallesblogAfrica, the list of ministerial appointments made by Ramaphosa was shared, alongside some comments by Africans.

The comments showed netizens roasting Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and March and March bluntly.

Tyno Toptern Kativhu quipped:

"And the Minister of Home Affairs will be a Zimbabwean."

Barry Peter Bitterbos was equally cutting:

"It's the same as changing the deckchairs on the Titanic."

Kyomi put it most directly:

"People shall govern where? 😄😆😄 y'all day dreaming... You may loot, but you won't tell the government what to do."

Abeiku Eghan went further, writing:

"Mr President must look for a handsome South African man from the march & march protesters as Home Affairs minister. I bet he won't get."

Dakile Faku added:

"Deputy minister positions need a 'March and March' of its own 😭😭."

The broader criticism running through the reactions has followed Jacinta's movement throughout its rise — that by directing anger at African migrants, it has consistently targeted the wrong enemy, while the economic structures and political power arrangements rooted in South Africa's apartheid legacy have remained firmly in place.

The Instagram post is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh