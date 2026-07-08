Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced Limpopo as the next location for the March and March anti-immigration movement's planned protest

The movement's founder said she was not moved or shaken, vowing to continue marching across South Africa

Supporters from across the country, including Pretoria, said they would travel to Limpopo to join the march

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the founder of South Africa's March and March movement, has confirmed that Limpopo will be the next stop in her nationwide anti-illegal-immigration campaign, with the march scheduled for Friday, 10 July 2026.

Anti-migrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma names Limpopo as the next destination for protest, shares new details. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ngobese-Zuma announced the location on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, via social media, telling her followers that the movement had spread across the entire country.

"We are not moved! We are not shaken, March and March is all over the country, LIMPOPO this Friday... Stand up," she wrote, adding that a united South Africa could "change any and everything."

March and March nationwide protest in SA

The announcement follows a video of persons putting flyers on the backs of commercial vehicles to publicise the planned march.

Ngobese-Zuma has positioned Limpopo as a critical flashpoint in the campaign, calling on South Africans in the province to stand up.

She has consistently maintained that the movement's focus is on illegal immigration specifically, and is not directed at legal foreign nationals.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the South African activist, leads a massive campaign against illegal migration. Photo credit: Jacinta Zuma/Facebook

Source: UGC

She has argued that unchecked undocumented migration is placing severe pressure on South Africa's job market, housing supply, healthcare system, and public infrastructure at a time when many citizens are already struggling.

March and March has organised its campaign around several central demands, including the removal of undocumented migrants from South Africa, stricter border controls, decisive government action on illegal immigration, and a thorough review of how immigration laws are applied and enforced.

Below is the Facebook post by Jacinta Zuma announcing the next location of the planned march.

Reactions to planned march in South Africa

The announcement drew an immediate response from followers, many of whom expressed their intention to attend.

@Moaphokeng Senona wrote:

"We a going to travel from Pretoria to support u guys, foward we a going, my grand mother jst told me that, we remind her back in 1976 wen youth of south Africa cme in numbers to fight for wats rights for thm n future generations, lets do this for our kids."

@Sizakele Madakeni Cebekhulu commented:

"No DNA jst RSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Spitz Pitze Pitsi called for the movement to extend its reach further into the province: "Next stop must be Polokwane please, they're too relaxed this side."

@MJ R-Line Bolo added:

"Sombhane Hlulani Floyd bafo let's go and support our homies, AmaFall-fall-fall"

The Limpopo march is the latest in a series of protests the movement has staged across South Africa as pressure on the government over illegal immigration continues to grow.

Jacinta Zuma blasts Africans who supported Mexico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called out other African nations that rooted for Mexico against her country during the 2026 World Cup.

Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on June 11 in the opening game of the 2026 tournament, with many celebrating the outcome.

The march leader, in her rant, said Africans who supported Mexico had neither become citizens of the country nor had their own countries been fixed.

Source: YEN.com.gh