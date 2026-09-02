The FBI has placed a Nigerian national on its Most Wanted list over a string of alleged financial crimes

Investigators have uncovered a surprising detail about the identities linked to the suspect

Authorities have also announced a substantial reward as the search for him continues

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added a Nigerian national to its Most Wanted list and disclosed an extensive list of false identities he allegedly used while evading law enforcement authorities.

The suspect, identified as Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, was born on October 11, 1968.

The FBI releases 13 aliases allegedly used by Nigerian fraudster, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its wanted list. Photo credit: The FBI.

Source: Getty Images

He is being sought by the FBI’s Springfield Field Office over multiple financial crime allegations, including bank fraud, document falsification, the illegal use of unauthorised access devices in credit card schemes and violations of pre-trial release conditions.

FBI reveals 13 aliases allegedly used by suspect

One of the striking details contained in the FBI's notice is the number of aliases allegedly associated with Adediran.

According to federal investigators, the suspect has used 13 different false identities in connection with his activities and attempts to evade detection.

The aliases listed by the FBI are:

Kevin Olumide Adediran

Eric D. Williams

Stephen Dediyi

Moxo Alexandre

Kevin Adediran

Olumide Adediran

Kevin O. Adediran

Olumide A. Adediran

Kevin Williams

Eric Williams

Steve Dediyi

Stephen Dediyi Williams

Olu Adediran

Federal investigators also noted that Adediran has known links to South Florida.

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information

The FBI described Adediran as a Black male who is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds (91 kg).

He is also described as having black hair and brown eyes.

The bureau is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that directly leads to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Members of the public who have information about Adediran's whereabouts or activities are being urged to contact the FBI through its official communication channels.

FBI releases photos of most-wanted Nigerian fraudsters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had published the identities and photographs of four Nigerian nationals linked to a Business Email Compromise scheme.

The four suspects, who were believed to have been hiding in Nigeria, faced federal indictments filed at the US District Court for the District of Nebraska in Omaha.

Arrest warrants remained active for all four individuals as the FBI called on the public and law enforcement agencies worldwide to help track them down.

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Source: YEN.com.gh