Facebook suspended the account of March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, citing a Community Standards violation on alleged adult sexual solicitation

Ngobese-Zuma denied the basis for the ban, saying she never discusses inappropriate content, and confirmed she has 180 days to appeal the decision

The activist revealed she has also faced shadow bans on TikTok and X, saying Facebook was the last platform where she felt she had any freedom

Facebook has suspended the account of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March Movement, over an alleged breach of its Community Standards relating to adult sexual solicitation, effective Friday, November 6, 2026.

Facebook suspends March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's account over alleged violations. Photo source: Jacinta MaNgobese-Zuma

Source: Facebook

The suspension rendered her account invisible to other users and barred her from accessing it.

According to IOL News reports, a notification sent by Facebook informed Ngobese-Zuma that she has 180 days to submit an appeal before her account faces permanent disablement.

Ngobese-Zuma disputes Facebook's explanation

Speaking in a video filmed at what appeared to be a 2026 Local Government Elections voter event, Ngobese-Zuma told KZN TV that she only became aware of the suspension after waking to find her account gone.

The controversial South African anti-immigration activist rejected the stated reason for her account's suspension outright.

"They said something about sexual conduct, and that's what I'm saying — there's no way that is related to the ban of the account because I don't even talk about sexx at all," she said.

The activist said she had filed an appeal but was not optimistic about the outcome. Should Facebook decline to restore the account, she indicated she would open a new one, though she acknowledged that this approach carried its own risks.

Ngobese-Zuma added that Facebook had been the last major platform where she felt she retained some degree of freedom of expression.

She said her accounts on both TikTok and X have been subject to shadow banning, limiting the reach of her posts without formal suspension.

Facebook had not publicly commented on the specific suspension at the time of publication.

The Facebook video of Ngobese-Zuma speaking about the account suspension is below:

Reaction to Jacinta Ngobese Zuma's Facebook ban

The suspension drew a range of reactions online, with YEN.com.gh compiling some comments below:

Thozie Nkosana commented:

"It is me who reported it, and Zuckerberg phoned me to confirm that it was deleted."

Ngoako Keetse said:

"So next week Thursday we are matching lol."

Tatenda M Murairwa wrote:

"Let us march until Zuka unbans the account."

Jacinta's group lands deal with AfriForum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the agreement between AfriForum and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March to work together on legal matters, crime and illegal immigration in South African communities.

The deal brought together two organisations with different constituencies but shared concerns, as March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma argued that unsecured borders were worsening economic pressures and crime.

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Source: YEN.com.gh