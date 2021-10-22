A scrapped aircraft was being transported on the highway by a trailer which got stuck under a bridge

The Boeing B737 aircraft was sold to a scrap dealer and wheeled out of Kolkata airport in India, and social media users couldn't hide their thoughts when it got stuck

Many of those that reacted to the development said the truck driver wasn't thinking and should have taken another route

A trailer has been captured on camera transporting scrapped aircraft on the highway and getting stuck under a bridge.

The scrapped aircraft was wheeled out of Kolkata airport. Photo credit: @dailymail

In the video, the trailer was unable to pass under the bridge as the top of the plane got stuck and many social media users wondered why the driver didn't pass another route.

According to The Times of India, the scrapped aircraft was being wheeled out of Kolkata airport in India as it has been rotting for five years. It is a Boeing B737 aircraft and it was carted away by a scrap dealer.

Social media reacts

Many social media users took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @itsmrsgreenetoyou said:

"The fact that this got caught on video."

@ms.dragonfly80 wrote:

"Someone forgot to do their MATH!!!"

@javimunoz_1988 commented:

"They should go to different route. Truck driver will be lose the job."

@spea.keys said:

"Well they were not thinking."

@yaaaash_offical wrote:

"It happened in India, near by IGI airport..it was scraps."

19-year-old Nigerian boy builds radio-controlled aeroplane

In other news, a 19-year-old boy identified as Abdulmumin Adinoyi Taofiq has wowed many on social media after building a radio-controlled aeroplane.

Taking to his Facebook page, a Nigerian man named El Yaseer Black Bilal shared Taofiq's aeroplane and disclosed that the young boy is a 100 level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Taofiq, who is studying Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, could be seen in two videos controlling the aeroplane with a radio.

Source: Yen.com.gh