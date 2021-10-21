Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing a video of some students of Afe Babalola University serving punishment

A video of some students of Afe Babalola University kneeling down as punishment for missing lectures has got many talking on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, Vice-Chancellor Smaranda Olarinde could be seen speaking to the students who were undergoing punishment.

Afe Babalola University students serving punishment for not receiving lectures. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, @instablog9ja wrote:

"Afe Babalola University students asked to kneel for not attending lectures."

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video. Many described the university as a glorified secondary school.

An Instagram user with the handle @ruby.o_ said:

"Them no want make una parent school fees waste."

@poshest_hope wrote:

"Glorified secondary school."

@justdamz_ commented:

"This one na Primary School abeg. E remain to flog them for not ironing their clothes or polishing their shoes."

@comedianxtreme said:

"This one na University-Primary higher institution. I’m sure they even do PTA meetings."

@thesehoesistrife wrote:

"Hate this kind of thing. This culture of abuse and disrespect that we perpetuate in nigeria is the foundation for the misconduct and abuse commited (sic) by the Nigerian police force . It’s not even a laughing matter."

Student asked to kneel down for making noise

In similar news, social media users reacted to a video of a student kneeling down in front of the whole class.

The male student was ordered by his lecturer to carry out the act as a result of making noise and not tucking in his shirt.

In the short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the student who wore a blue shirt could be seen tucking it in while on his knees against the board.

The incident was said to have happened at the Lagos State University (LASU).

