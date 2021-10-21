Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after a video of a commercial bus gear sharing seat with passengers emerged

The bus popularly called danfo doesn't have its gear beside the driver but in the midst of passengers at the back

Some social media users who reacted to the video said what cannot be seen in Nigeria doesn't exist

A driver of a commercial bus popularly called danfo has got people talking on social media as his vehicle gear could be seen sharing seat with passengers.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @wisdomblogg, the driver could be seen stretching his hand to the back to change gear.

Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing where the bus gear is located. Photo credit: @wisdomblogg

Passengers sat calmly in the commercial vehicle as the driver drove and changed gear, and one of the people in the bus captured the moment on camera.

The video was reposted on Instagram by Adeola Fayehun and many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Adeola wrote:

"I'm not understanding! Can anyone explain the peripheral level of this equation?!"

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

An Instagram user with the handle @sirk_3 said:

"When you think you have seen it all and BOOM."

@wumzee_m20 wrote:

"Abeg pack make I come down life no get duplicate."

@truefattech9 commented:

"Almost The Whole world Don Run mad Finish."

@onaboronaborgmail.com4 said:

"What can not happen in Nigeria does not exist."

@cletusgodson wrote:

"No matter the hardship Nigerians must find a way to survive."

@tjazz__ said:

"This one heavy me o."

Danfo using keg as fuel tank causes stir on social media

In similar news, photos of a Lagos commercial bus popularly called danfo got people talking with its fuel tank which happened to be a keg.

In one of the photos that were shared on Twitter by @VictorIsrael_, the driver sat comfortably in the bus while a fuel attendant filled the keg which was placed beside the driver.

Capturing the photos, @VictorIsrael_ wrote:

"Wetin dey Happen for Lagos like this?"

Source: Yen Newspaper