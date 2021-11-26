Man Who Smuggled Squid Game Into North Korea Reportedly Sentenced to Death

The man, a student was sentenced to death for smuggling the Squid Game series into North Korea

Six other North Korean students who bought and watched Squid Game were sentenced to five years in prison and hard labour

The country had banned its citizens from watching, keeping, or distributing media in any form, from capitalist countries, particularly South Korea and the U.S

A man in North Korea has been sentenced to death by the country's firing squad after smuggling a digital copy of the Netflix hit series Squid Game, YEN.com.gh has learnt.

The man was charged for smuggling Squid Game series into North Korea. Photo: Netflix.

Brutal sentencing

Reports from Korea indicate that the man, who is a student is said to have smuggled in the series into the country on a secret USB stick from China.

His arrest and subsequent sentencing were confirmed by North Korean authorities who revealed they nabbed him after receiving a tip-off from an unidentified source.

According to the authorities, the man was selling copies of the hit series to different people in North Korea, including fellow students.

Radio Free Asia reported that the man was sentenced to death by North Korea's firing squad.

Five students sentenced

He was not the only one who suffered from his action as yet another student who bought a drive with the Netflix series was also reportedly handed a life sentence.

Mirror UK confirmed that five other North Korean students who watched Squid Game were sentenced to five years in prison and hard labour.

YEN.com.gh has learnt several teachers and school administrators have also been fired following the smuggling case and risk being sent to work in coal mines and exiled to rural parts of Korea.

RFA revealed that the shocking arrests were made in the country's North Hamgyong province over the last week.

It should be noted the recent arrests of the seven students marked the first time the North Korean government applied the law on the “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” in a case involving minors.

Under North Korea's recently-passed law, any person found watching, keeping, or distributing media in any form, from capitalist countries, particularly South Korea and the U.S, may be sentenced to death.

