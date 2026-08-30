The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issues 13 types of work permits, but three have shorter validity periods targeting specific groups

One permit is designed for students as young as 15 years old and is valid for just three months, making it the shortest available

UAE Labour Law prohibits working without a valid permit, with strict obligations placed on both employers and workers under federal law

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has outlined three categories of work permits with validity periods shorter than two years, offering guidance to employers and workers on the country's employment framework.

UAE lists three work permits valid for less than two years and who qualifies. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MoHRE currently administers 13 types of work permits for establishments registered with the ministry.

While most permits carry a two-year validity, three are structured around shorter timeframes and are tailored to young workers and trainees.

Student training and employment permit

The briefest of the three is the student training and employment permit, which remains valid for three months.

It allows a registered establishment to take on a 15-year-old student already residing in the UAE, provided the employer meets specific conditions designed to guarantee a safe and appropriate working environment.

The permit is intended to run alongside the student's academic commitments, combining practical experience with education.

Juvenile work permit

The second category, the juvenile work permit, carries a validity of one year.

This permit covers individuals between the ages of 15 and 18 and requires employers to observe safeguards that protect minors in the workplace.

It creates a formal legal pathway for younger workers to gain employment experience while remaining covered under UAE labour protections.

National trainee work permit

The third permit is the national trainee work permit, also valid for 12 months.

It is issued to establishments seeking to train a UAE national in line with that individual's approved academic qualifications.

Unlike the student training and employment permit, the national trainee permit can be renewed if both the employer and the trainee agree to extend the arrangement, allowing structured training programmes to continue beyond the initial period.

Working without a UAE permit carries legal risk

Beyond the permit categories themselves, the UAE Labour Law sets firm obligations for all private-sector employers and workers.

Under Article 6 of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, performing work in the country without a valid MoHRE-issued permit is prohibited.

Equally, employers cannot recruit or hire workers before securing the relevant permit through official channels.

The clarification underscores the importance of verifying which permit applies to a specific employment situation before beginning work or taking on staff in the UAE.

Canada to admit Ghana and others in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Canada's ambitious target of 230,000 temporary foreign workers through two major permit programs by 2026.

This represents a substantial opportunity for foreign nationals, particularly Ghanaians, seeking jobs in key sectors amid the ongoing demand for labour across the Canadian economy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh