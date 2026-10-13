Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs published the official eligibility criteria for its Golden Visa programme

The UAE Golden Visa grants foreign nationals the right to live in the country for a renewable period of 10 years

Beyond the four main categories, specialist workers and top-performing graduates may also qualify for the long-term residency permit

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The Dubai government has officially outlined four categories of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for its Golden Visa, a long-term residency permit offering up to a decade of stability in the UAE.

Dubai outlines four routes for foreigners seeking its 10-year Golden Visa. Photo credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

The details were published by Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and are accessible through the official Invest in Dubai portal. The scheme is designed to draw skilled professionals and high-value residents to the emirate.

Who qualifies for the Dubai Golden Visa

According to the official portal, the four primary groups eligible for the 10-year permit are investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, and humanitarian workers.

Investors include property owners and those who have committed significant capital to the UAE economy. Entrepreneurs qualify if they are actively building or operating businesses within the country. The talented individuals category covers people with exceptional abilities in their respective fields, while humanitarian workers must have made outstanding contributions to charitable or welfare causes.

In addition to these four core groups, the Dubai government noted that specialist workers across various professional disciplines and recent graduates who achieved elite academic results may also be eligible to apply.

How the Dubai Golden Visa Works

The Golden Visa operates as a long-term residency scheme rather than a pathway to citizenship. Successful applicants can reside in the UAE for a renewable 10-year period, offering considerably greater security than standard short-term work or visit visas.

The emirate's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs encourages prospective applicants to consult its official website for full details on required documents, financial thresholds, and application procedures specific to each category before submitting a formal application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh