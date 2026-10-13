Thailand's Board of Investment has published the income requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for the country's Long-Term Resident visa

High-skilled professionals face a minimum average annual income of USD 80,000 over the two years before their application

A separate pathway exists for applicants earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 who hold relevant academic qualifications

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Thailand has set a minimum annual income of USD 80,000 for foreigners seeking to qualify as high-skilled professionals under its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme, according to conditions published by the Thailand Board of Investment.

The threshold applies to average personal income over the two years immediately preceding an application.

Thailand LTR visa income rules: high-skilled professionals need USD 80,000. Image credit: CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM, Moussa81/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Candidates who cannot meet this figure are not automatically excluded, however.

Those earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 per year remain eligible provided they hold a master's degree or higher in a science or technology discipline.

Income & academic requirements for LTR applicants

Thai government agency employees are exempt from the income conditions attached to the high-skilled professionals category. For all other applicants in this bracket, demonstrating a consistent earnings record is a central part of the qualification process.

Beyond income, applicants must show that they are employed under a formal contract, either with a Thai company or a foreign firm operating within Thailand's targeted industries.

Alternatively, candidates may qualify by demonstrating recognised expertise in fields the Board of Investment has specifically identified.

The targeted industries condition reflects Thailand's deliberate effort to channel incoming talent into sectors the government regards as priorities for national economic development.

Thailand's LTR visa categories

The LTR visa programme covers several distinct applicant groups beyond high-skilled professionals, including remote workers, wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, and the spouses or dependants of qualifying individuals. Each category carries its own set of conditions.

The tiered income structure within the high-skilled professionals category means the programme casts a somewhat wider net than a single hard earnings threshold would allow, offering an academic route for those whose salaries fall below the upper bracket but who possess specialised educational credentials.

Thailand positions the LTR visa as part of a broader strategy to attract globally mobile professionals and skilled workers seeking longer-term residency in the country.

Dubai sets minimum age for foreign retirees’ visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 55 years old to qualify for a retirement visa in the emirate.

According to the official Invest in Dubai portal, meeting the age requirement alone is not sufficient.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh