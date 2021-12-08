Australia's identical twin sisters Anna and Lucy DeCinque are making deliberate efforts to get pregnant at the same time

Popular identical twin sisters dubbed the world's most identical twins have stated that they want to get pregnant together at exactly the same period.

The Australian ladies identified as Anna and Lucy DeCinque are so close to the point that they do everything together.

The twins do everything together

The sisters eat, sleep, shower and poo together. They also spend every minute together, wear the same clothes and even have a shared partner, 40-year-old Ben Byrne, Daily Mail reports.

They have so far spent millions to look so alike

According to Times Now News, the sisters have spent a whopping $250,000 (N102 million) on cosmetic treatment, breast implants as well as their eyebrows so that they'd look more alike.

Their addiction to each other is mind-boggling.

Speaking on their fondness for each other, Anna said they have separation anxiety and fears they may not function effectively if one is without the other.

In her words:

"When she goes to the toilet, I come with her; when she has a shower, I come with her.

"You name it and we do it. We’re never apart. I don’t think we’d function without each other. We have separation anxiety. We’re bound to each other."

