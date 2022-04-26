Russia has recently warned that it has not ruled out the possibility of waging a nuclear war in future

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the country is not happy with the West helping Ukraine with weapons

Some social media users are tired of hearing about Russia's nuclear war threats while others believe there is nothing to worry about

KYIV - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a stern warning to NATO countries about their continued involvement in the war on Ukraine by supplying the country with weapons.

Lavrov says by arming Ukraine, the West is engaging in a proxy war with Russia. The Foreign Minister also added that the with West's continued intervention, the risk of a nuclear war is now serious.

Russia says there is a serious risk of a nuclear war. Image: Anastasia Vlasova

Source: UGC

Lavrov was speaking on Russian state television and was asked about the necessity of preventing World War Three and whether the current situation was akin to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Lavrov responded to that question by stating that the threat is serious, according to a report by SABC News.

"The risks now are considerable. I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," said Lavrov.

Ukraine responds to Russia's threat of a nuclear war

Following the interview, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that on social media that Russia is sensing defeat and that is why they have resorted to fear-mongering.

Kuleba went on to say that Russia has lost hope to stop the West from supporting Ukraine and that is why they have taken this route, reports Reuters.

"This only means Moscow senses defeat," said Kuleba.

Netizens weigh in on Russia's nuclear war threat

@Di_DDShit said:

"No one is underestimating it, people are just tired of Russia's nuke threats just to get a free pass on what Putin wants. Putin and you are blackmailing the world to instil fear but in the end, might make them immune and take it as a challenge instead."

@markbritt70 said:

"If Russia's nukes work as well as the rest of their army we have nothing to fear."

@kapahajai said:

"With Washington effectively arming the Ukrainians against the Russians, Moscow would want to protect itself and so with Ukraine backed by the West and Kremlin fighting in the east of the country, the Donnas, a nuclear incident could occur, hopefully not."

@johnoeffinger75 said:

"If the Russian missiles are maintained like its tanks and trucks, they might not make it out of the silo."

@heywood_nic said:

"Yep, Russia should not underestimate the West's threats of nuclear war if they continue to threaten other sovereign nations with nuclear war and invasion !! Right back at you, Russia !! If you bully expect retaliation !! "

